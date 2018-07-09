First trial over Roundup weed killer cancer claim underway - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

First trial over Roundup weed killer cancer claim underway

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Lawyers for a school groundskeeper dying of cancer have asked a San Francisco jury to find that agribusiness giant Monsanto's widely used weed killer Roundup likely caused his disease.

Dewayne Johnson's lawsuit is the first case to go to trial among hundreds of lawsuits alleging Roundup caused non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Brent Wisner, an attorney for Johnson, told jurors during his opening statement on Monday that his client sprayed large quantities of Roundup for two years at his job at a San Francisco Bay Area school district. Wisner said Johnson read the label carefully and even contacted the company after developing a rash, but was never warned it could cause cancer.

George Lombardi, an attorney for Monsanto, said there is overwhelming evidence that Roundup and similar products do not cause cancer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Indiana attorney general says groping allegations are false

    Indiana attorney general says groping allegations are false

    Monday, July 9 2018 11:03 AM EDT2018-07-09 15:03:41 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 7:14 PM EDT2018-07-09 23:14:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Monday, July 9, 2018. Hill is rejecting calls to resign, saying his name "has been dragged through the gutter" amid alleg...(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Monday, July 9, 2018. Hill is rejecting calls to resign, saying his name "has been dragged through the gutter" amid alleg...
    Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill rejects calls to resign, calls sexual misconduct claims "vicious and false".More >>
    Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill rejects calls to resign, calls sexual misconduct claims "vicious and false".More >>

  • Weinstein lawyer says emails, witnesses show he's innocent

    Weinstein lawyer says emails, witnesses show he's innocent

    Sunday, July 8 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-07-09 02:43:29 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-07-09 23:34:54 GMT
    Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and criminal sex act charges. (Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig)Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and criminal sex act charges. (Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

    The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison upon conviction.

    More >>

    The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison upon conviction.

    More >>

  • Starbucks, citing ocean threat, is ditching plastic straws

    Starbucks, citing ocean threat, is ditching plastic straws

    Monday, July 9 2018 6:46 AM EDT2018-07-09 10:46:33 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-07-09 23:24:47 GMT
    Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020. (Source: KCTV, KCAL_KCBS, CNN)Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020. (Source: KCTV, KCAL_KCBS, CNN)

    Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020.

    More >>

    Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly