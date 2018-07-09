Cullman landlord charged with federal sexual harassment, accused of harassing female tenants

A Cullman landlord is facing federal charges after being accused of sexually harassing female tenants since 2011. The defendant is 75-year old Randy Hames.

US attorney Jay Town is calling Hames’ actions "abhorrent and repulsive".

Hames faces a federal sexual harassment lawsuit in violation of the Fair Housing Act. The suit alleges Hames demanding and pressured female tenants to engage in sexual acts with him in exchange for rent or to prevent eviction.

It also alleges Hames would evict or refuse to make repairs to those who refused his advances.

The complaint also accuses Hames of stalking some of the women--for example, sitting in front of their homes for hours without any legitimate reason for doing so.

This is not Randy Hames' first brush with the law. In February and March, he was charged with several similar charges in Cullman County.

