16-year-old Tarrant shooting victim dies; second teen killed in weekend violence

A sixteen-year-old boy died Monday, after being shot Sunday night in the city of Tarrant. He was the second teen to die in the Birmingham metro as a result of violence.

Tarrant Police Chief Dennis Reno said the boy, whose name he is not releasing, died shortly after 3:30 Monday. Detectives have a suspect in custody. They will seek capital murder warrants against him Tuesday.

Reno says the boy was sitting in a car in the 1100 block of Alabama Street Sunday when an adult male walked up.

He says the two began to argue when the man shot the teen in the chest. That suspect will be charged with capital murder because the teen was sitting inside a car at the time of the shooting.



Less than 24 hours before he was shot, someone shot and killed 16-year old Arrielle Parker Jefferies as she sat in a car in the 200 block of Westwood Drive.

“She just loved life.Arrielle was one of the happiest people you could ever meet,’ says Tammie Owens.

Owens had been in Jefferies’ life from the time the girl’s mom brought her home from the hospital as a baby. And Owens was at the hospital Sunday, where the Wenonah High student died.

“I got a chance to hold her hand and kiss her. Just devastating. Just awful,” Owens said.

Monday, as Birmingham detectives continue their search for Jefferies' killer, Mike Bearden was keeping an eye out as he worked on a house in Tarrant that sits less than a block away from where the 16-year old boy was shot.

“Years ago, I was a victim of a gunshot in Brighton and barely made it. Yeah, it's scary,” he says.

Bearden moved out of the city because of the violence, and he admits, the recent news made him afraid to come to work Monday.

“But, you know, the bills gotta be paid. Just keep my eyes and ears open and try to stay out of the mess,” he says.

