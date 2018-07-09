Man pleads guilty in death of woman found in woods - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man pleads guilty in death of woman found in woods

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man who killed a woman and left her body in a suitcase in the woods 4½ years ago has pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter.

Thirty-one-year-old Steven Stallworth of Pleasantville also pleaded guilty Monday to desecrating human remains in the death of 30-year-old Tara Alicea.

Atlantic County prosecutors say the Monroeville resident's body had been found by a hunter in January 2014 in the woods of Egg Harbor Township.

The New Jersey medical examiner's office has said she was strangled between July 2013 and December 2013. Her remains had been identified after photographs of her tattoos were distributed.

Prosecutors say Stallworth will face up to 28 years in prison and must serve at least 85 percent of the term before being eligible for release.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

