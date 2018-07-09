Prosecutor placed on leave over discriminatory online posts - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Prosecutor placed on leave over discriminatory online posts

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) - A Southern California prosecutor was placed on leave Monday following a report that he posted discriminatory comments on social media targeting a U.S. lawmaker and the victim of a police shooting.

Michael Selyem, a deputy district attorney in San Bernardino County, was placed on administrative leave while an investigation is pending, the district attorney's office said.

The move came after the Orange County Register reported that the gang prosecutor targeted Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, former first lady Michelle Obama and Mexican immigrants with social media posts a critic described as "hateful rhetoric."

In another comment, Selyem wrote of the police shooting of a civilian that "you reap what you sow," the newspaper reported.

District Attorney Mike Ramos says he learned of the comments two weeks ago after other attorneys in the office complained. While individuals have free speech rights, these must be balanced with the need for ethical and unbiased prosecutors, he said.

"There's a line that you cross that it impacts the work of your office," Ramos told The Associated Press. "The public has trust in us, and we have to be really careful."

An email message was sent to Selyem seeking comment. Efforts to reach him by phone were not immediately successful. Ramos said he did not know whether Selyem had hired an attorney.

The district attorney's office in the county of 2 million people east and northeast of Los Angeles is developing a policy on social media use. It already has a policy on what constitutes professional conduct, Ramos said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

