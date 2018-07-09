YouTube aims to crack down on fake news, support journalism - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

YouTube aims to crack down on fake news, support journalism

By BARBARA ORTUTAY
AP Technology Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Google's YouTube says it is taking several steps to ensure the veracity of news on its service by cracking down on misinformation and supporting news organizations.

The company said Monday it will make "authoritative" news sources more prominent, especially in the wake of breaking news events when false information can spread quickly.

At such times, YouTube will show users a short text preview of a news article in search results. This is aimed at countering the quick and often fake videos that can proliferate immediately after shootings, natural disasters and other major happenings.

Company executives announced the effort at YouTube's New York offices.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Deal struck to settle discrimination suit against Motel 6

    Deal struck to settle discrimination suit against Motel 6

    Monday, July 9 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-07-09 19:45:17 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-07-09 21:24:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Anita Snow, File). FILE - This Sept. 14, 2017, file photo shows a Motel 6 in Phoenix. Motel 6 has tentatively agreed to settle a lawsuit that alleges it discriminated against some Latino customers at multiple Phoenix locations by giving their...(AP Photo/Anita Snow, File). FILE - This Sept. 14, 2017, file photo shows a Motel 6 in Phoenix. Motel 6 has tentatively agreed to settle a lawsuit that alleges it discriminated against some Latino customers at multiple Phoenix locations by giving their...
    Motel 6 has agreed in principal to settle a lawsuit that alleges it discriminated against some Latino customers at two Phoenix locations by giving their personal information to immigration agents who later arrested...More >>
    Motel 6 has agreed in principal to settle a lawsuit that alleges it discriminated against some Latino customers at two Phoenix locations by giving their personal information to immigration agents who later arrested several guests.More >>

  • Baby survives 9 hours buried in western Montana woods

    Baby survives 9 hours buried in western Montana woods

    Monday, July 9 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-07-09 17:53:39 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-07-09 21:24:53 GMT
    (Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...(Missoula County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, July 8, 2018 photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office shows a 5-month-old infant with dirt under their fingernails after authorities say the baby survived about nine hours being buri...
    Montana authorities say a 5-month-old infant survived about nine hours being buried under sticks and debris in the woods and a man has been taken into custody.More >>
    Montana authorities say a 5-month-old infant survived about nine hours being buried under sticks and debris in the woods and a man has been taken into custody.More >>

  • Weinstein lawyer says emails, witnesses show he's innocent

    Weinstein lawyer says emails, witnesses show he's innocent

    Sunday, July 8 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-07-09 02:43:29 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-07-09 21:24:50 GMT
    Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and criminal sex act charges. (Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig)Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and criminal sex act charges. (Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

    The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison upon conviction.

    More >>

    The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison upon conviction.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly