New data center coming to old Trinity Steel site in Birmingham

An Atlanta-based company that offers data center, network, and cloud services announced the development of a new data center facility to be built in downtown Birmingham.

DC BLOX plans to use the former Trinity Steel site in Birmingham to construct a multi-million dollar data center. The project could potentially be a $785 million investment over the next 10 years if the center attracts marquee clients.

“The significant investment being made by DC BLOX to open this data center in Birmingham will not only create high-paying jobs, but also bring an exciting new chapter to a neighborhood in the city with a long industrial history,” Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said. “We’re committed to positioning Alabama for a technology-focused future and look forward to working with the company to accelerate that process.”

“The Birmingham data center campus will unquestionably be our flagship property, capable of scaling to over 200,000 square feet of secure, government-grade data center space,” said Jeff Uphues, Chief Executive Officer of DC BLOX.

DC BLOX is currently constructing a similar data center in Huntsville. The center will join their Atlanta, Huntsville, and Chattanooga sites.

Groundbreaking of the facility will begin in August and phase 1 of the facility should open in early 2019, according to the company.

For more details about the new center, you can read the press release PDF below:

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.