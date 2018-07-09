Wes: Showers, storms more likely west of I-65; Less humid to the east

We’re seeing some improvement in the comfort levels over east Alabama thanks to some drier air. This is also limiting rain chances with most of the shower and storm development taking place along and west of I-65. The chance for pop-up storms and showers will continue this evening, mainly for areas along and west of I-65. The good news is that the pop-ups so far have been rather weak, and the main impacts will be heavier rain and lightning. Otherwise, it is going to be a seasonal evening, with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. It’s going to feel even nicer for our eastern counties, with feels-like temperatures quickly tumbling into the 70s. The general motion of the wet weather this evening will be northwest.

REST OF THE WEEK AND WEEKEND: Tomorrow is going to be much like today, with the higher chances for pop-up showers and storms along and west of I-65. By Wednesday, this threat will increase further east as the deeper moisture and more humid air builds east. We will be tracking a front that will enter north Alabama on Wednesday. This may spark some storms that may drop in from the north Wednesday afternoon. So, we will need to monitor this setup for the potential for a few stronger storms. This front will stall and leave us with another typical summer setup on Thursday, with near average highs in the low 90s and more afternoon storms. Long range data is hinting that some drier air may wrap in again from the northeast and limit most of the weekend storms to western areas. A lot will depend on how things evolve in the tropics.

TROPICAL UPDATE: The tropical system Chris is expected to become a hurricane and track northeast over the Atlantic. Currently, the system is stalled near the Carolina’s and helping to pull in some of the drier air we are seeing to the east. The remnants of Beryl are expected to track towards Chris’ current location later in the week. There is a 50% chance this system will become better developed within the next 5 days. A stronger tropical system would help spread some more dry air in our direction, so we will need to see how this system will evolve over time. You can find the latest official forecast tracks on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

