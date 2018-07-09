All the TV panels and screenings headed to San Diego Comic-Con 2018

You won't have to wait much longer new episodes of The Deuce

Summer is supposed to be all about sunshine and no-strings-attached fun, but HBO apparently wants to make it about murder and the twisted psyche of women trapped in a cycle of abuse

Another Game of Thrones star has signaled the end of her work on the epic HBO series, and it looks like she's in for something of a bloody send-off.

Cosplayers start your engines, San Diego Comic-Con is almost upon us!

Every summer, San Diego becomes a Mecca for nerd culture as thousands of fans hit up San Diego Comic-Con to celebrate their favorite comics, movies and TV shows. Even if you can't make it to the con though, you can still fly your nerd flag by trolling twitter for pics, tuning into live streams of panels and, of course, following TV Guide for all the latest news and coverage.

To help guide your con experience, whether you're on the ground or following from afar, here's all the info you need about every TV panel headed to Comic-Con this summer.

Wednesday, July 18 (Preview Night)

6:00-10:00 p.m.: Manifest World Premiere, The 100 and Freedom Fighters: The Ray episode screenings (Ballroom 20)

Thursday, July 19

10:00-11:15 a.m. Star vs. The Forces of Evil and Big City Greens panel (Room 6DE)

11:00-11:50 a.m.: Siren panel (Indigo Ballroom)

11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: Mars panel (Room 7AB)

11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: Charmed screening and panel (Ballroom 20)

11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.: Doctor Who panel (Hall H)

11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.: Star Wars: The Clone Wars 10-year anniversary panel (Room 6BCF)

12:00-12:50 p.m.: Impulse panel (Indigo Ballroom)

12:15-12:45 p.m.: Tell Me a Story sneak peek and panel (Ballroom 20)

1:00-1:50 p.m.: Origins first look (Indigo Ballroom)

1:00-2:00 p.m.: A Discovery of Witches panel (Ballroom 20)

1:00-2:00 p.m.: The X-Files Postmortem panel (Neil Morgan Auditorium)

1:45-2:45 p.m.: Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles panel (Room 6A)

2:15-3:15 p.m.: Bobcat Goldthwait's Misfits & Monsters (Ballroom 20)

2:15-3:15 p.m.: Dragon Ball Super panel (Hall H)

3:00-3:50 p.m.: Nightflyers panel (Indigo Ballroom)

3:00-4:00 p.m.: Niko and the Sword of Light panel (Room 7AB)

3:30-4:30 p.m.: Better Call Saul panel (Hall H)

4:00-5:00 p.m.: Van Helsing panel (Indigo Ballroom)

4:15-5:30 p.m.: Magnum P.I. screening and panel (Room 6A)

4:30-5:30 p.m.: Breaking Bad 10-year reunion panel (Hall H)

5:00-5:50 p.m.: Z Nation panel (Indigo Ballroom)

5:45-6:30 p.m.: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend farewell panel (Room 6A)

6:00-7:00 p.m.: Marvel's Iron Fist panel (Ballroom 20)

7:00-8:00 p.m.: Brooklyn Nine-Nine panel (Indigo Ballroom)

8:00-9:00 p.m.: Mr. Mercedes panel (Room 7AB)

The Walking Dead: Yvette Nicole Brown to Replace Chris Hardwick as Comic-Con Moderator

Friday, July 20

10:00-11:00 a.m.: Young Justice: Outsiders Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Room 6DE)

10:00-11:15 a.m.: Adventure Time panel (Indigo Ballroom)

10:15-11:15 a.m.: Inside The Big Bang Theory Writers' Room (Ballroom 20)

10:15-11:15 a.m.: Voltron: Legendary Defender panel (Room 6BCF)

10:30-11:30 a.m.: My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic and My Little Pony Equestria Girls panel (Room 6A)

11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: Fear the Walking Dead panel (Hall H)

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Vikings panel (Ballroom 20)

12:15-1:15 p.m.: The Walking Dead panel (Hall H)

12:45-2:00p.m.: Castle Rock World Premiere(Ballroom 20)

1:30-2:15 p.m.: The Venture Bros. panel (Indigo Ballroom)

1:30-2:30 p.m.: Star Trek: Discovery panel (Hall H)

2:30-3:15 p.m.: Robot Chicken panel (Indigo Ballroom)

3:30-4:10 p.m.: Final Space panel (Indigo Ballroom)

3:30-4:30 p.m.: DuckTales panel (Room 6A)

3:30-5:30 p.m.: Amazon presents Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Tick, Good Omens, Lore, and The Expanse panel (Ballroom 20)

4:15-5:10 p.m.: Bob's Burgers Panel (Indigo Ballroom)

5:00-6:30 p.m.: Wynonna Earp Season 3 premiere screening and panel (Horton Grand Theatre)

5:15-6:15 p.m.: Archer Panel (Indigo Ballroom)

5:45-6:45 p.m.: Marvel's Cloak & Dagger panel (Ballroom 20)

6:00-7:00 p.m.: The Passage World Premiere (Room 6A)

7:15-9:15 p.m.: The Twilight Zone marathon screening (Room 6A)

7:30-8:30 p.m.: Preacher panel (Hall H)

Saturday, July 21

10-10:50 a.m.: Steven Universe panel (Indigo Ballroom)

10:00-11:00 a.m.: Unikitty! screening and panel (Room: 6DE)

10:00-11:00 a.m.: Avatar: The Last Airbender Legend and Legacy panel (Room 25ABC)

11:00-11:45 a.m.: Black Lightning Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20)

11:00-11:50 a.m.: The Good Place panel (Indigo Ballroom)

12:00-12:45 p.m.: The Simpsons panel (Ballroom 20)

12:00-12:50 p.m.: Krypton Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Indigo Ballroom)

12:30-1:30 p.m.: Big Hero 6 The Series panel (Room 6A)

1:00-2:00 p.m.: Manifest Pilot Screening and Q&A (Indigo Ballroom)

1:00-2:15 p.m.: American Dad! and Family Guy panels (Ballroom 20)

1:00-2:00 p.m.: Stan Against Evil panel (Room 7AB)

2:00-2:50 p.m.: Legacies Exclusive Video Presentation and Q&A (Indigo Ballroom)

2:30-3:15 p.m.: The Gifted panel (Ballroom 20)

2:45-3:45 p.m.: Midnight Texas panel (Room 6BCF)

3:30-4:15 p.m.: Supergirl Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20)

4:00-4:50 p.m.: The Orville panel (Indigo Ballroom)

4:15-5:00 p.m.: Arrow Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20)

4:15-5:15 p.m.: The Man in the High Castle panel (Room 6A)

4:15-5:15 p.m.: Batman: The Animated Series panel (Room 6DE)

5:00-5:45 p.m.: DC's Legends of Tomorrow Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20)

5:15-6:15 p.m.: The Purge TV Series panel (Room 6BCF)

5:30-6:30 p.m.: Disenchantment panel (Room 6A)

5:45-6:30 p.m.: The Flash Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20)

6:00-6:50 p.m.: Deadly Class panel (Indigo Ballroom)

6:45-7:45 p.m.: Wynonna Earp panel (6DE)

7:00-8:00 p.m.: The Magicians panel (Indigo Ballroom)

7:30 p.m.: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend live performance (Balboa Theatre)

8:00-8:50 p.m.: Twin Peaks and the Revival of a Cult Classic (Indigo Ballroom)

Sunday, July 22

10:30-11:30 a.m.: Supernatural Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Hall H)

10:30-11:30 a.m.: LEGO Ninjago panel (Room 6A)

11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.: Riverdale Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Hall H)

1:00-2:00 p.m.: Mayans, M.C. Panel Discussion (Hall H)

2:15-3:15 p.m.: Legion Panel Discussion (Hall H)

3:00-4:00 p.m.: X-Men: The Animated Series 25th anniversary panel (Room 7AB)

3:45-5 p.m.: Buffy the Vampire Slayer interactive screening of "Once More With Feeling" (Room 6BCF)