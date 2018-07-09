President of UAH announces retirement

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - The president of the University of Alabama in Huntsville is stepping down.

Al.com reports that UAH President Robert Altenkirch announced his retirement in a letter to employees and students on Monday.

The 70-year-old Altenkirch was named president in 2011, and says he will remain into the next academic year until a successor is picked. A search will begin after trustees find a replacement for retiring system chancellor Ray Hayes.

The president pro tem of the system board, Ron Gray, says Altenkirch had exceeded expectations since he was hired from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

State statistics show UAH's enrollment has increased more than 19 percent during Altenkirch's time to a record 9,101 students at the start of the last academic year.

