Five Birmingham: Jalapeno Shrimp - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Product Amount:

16/20 Shrimp (TAIL ON) 6 each 
Jalapeño Strips 1 ounce 
Diced Pineapple 2 ounces 
Garlic Butter 1 ounce 
Corn, pepper, onion mix ¼ cup 
Tequila 1 ounce 
Lime Juice ½ ounce 
80/20 Oil 1 tablespoon 
S&P Mix 1 teaspoon 

1. Heat a medium sauté pan with oil until oil has reached smoking point. Then add shrimp and season with a teaspoon of salt and pepper mix. 

2. Let shrimp sear in hot pan for one minute then add jalapeños, corn mix, and pineapple. 

3. Turn shrimp (DON'T TOSS) to allow even sear on both sides. Cook for two minutes. 

4. Deglaze pan with tequila and ½ ounce of lime juice allow to reduce for one minute. Once liquid is almost cooked out take off heat and mound with one ounce of butter.

