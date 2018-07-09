Five Birmingham: Jalapeno Shrimp

Product Amount:

16/20 Shrimp (TAIL ON) 6 each

Jalapeño Strips 1 ounce

Diced Pineapple 2 ounces

Garlic Butter 1 ounce

Corn, pepper, onion mix ¼ cup

Tequila 1 ounce

Lime Juice ½ ounce

80/20 Oil 1 tablespoon

S&P Mix 1 teaspoon

1. Heat a medium sauté pan with oil until oil has reached smoking point. Then add shrimp and season with a teaspoon of salt and pepper mix.

2. Let shrimp sear in hot pan for one minute then add jalapeños, corn mix, and pineapple.

3. Turn shrimp (DON'T TOSS) to allow even sear on both sides. Cook for two minutes.

4. Deglaze pan with tequila and ½ ounce of lime juice allow to reduce for one minute. Once liquid is almost cooked out take off heat and mound with one ounce of butter.