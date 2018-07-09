The most common Xbox One X problems, and how to fix them

The Xbox One X is the most powerful console ever created. Capable of playing many games in native 4K resolution at 60 frames per second and taking up even less space than previous Xbox One models, it’s a technical marvel. However, the console has still encountered several issues — both trivial and severe — since it launched in 2017.
Luckily, the majority of these problems can be fixed by following a few troubleshooting steps, and you will be ready to blast the Swarm in Gears of War 4 or set a record in Forza Motorsport 7 in no time. For a full rundown of common problems on the standard Xbox One, check out our previous guide, but for problems specific to the Xbox One X, you have come to the right place. Here are some of the most common Xbox One X problems and how you can fix them.
|Method
|Contact
|Live Chat
|Website
|Forums
|Website
|Self Help
|Website
|Phone
|1-800-4-MYXBOX (Support Agent Hours: M-F 9AM-5PM PT)
|@XboxSupport
If games aren’t displaying in 4K with your Xbox One X, the problem is likely with a setting on your television. Occasionally, it could be something as simple as the game not supporting 4K, or a setting within the game limiting the resolution in favor of another feature.
Possible solutions:
We created afull guide for getting the most out of 4K and HDR with your Xbox One X, but here are the basics.
It’s the worst possible thing that could happen to your Xbox One X. You’re in the middle of a PlayerUnknown’s Battlegroundsmatch and are just a few seconds away from a “chicken dinner” when your console completely shuts down. The screen is black, and you may not be able to turn the console back on.
Possible solutions:
In some cases, your console itself could be faulty. If this is the case, your only option is to send the console back to Microsoft for a replacement or a repair. In order to do this, use the Xbox product registration tool and input your system’s serial number. It’s located all the way to the right on the back of the Xbox One X and is labeled “SN.”
If you use the energy-saving mode instead of “instant on” on your Xbox One X, you’ll occasionally power up your console and find that it isn’t connected to Xbox Live. This is sometimes due to a hiccup on Microsoft’s end, and you can simply manually enter your login information to reconnect, but it’s often caused by a seemingly short memory in the console itself — it has forgotten your Wi-Fi network.
Hit the home button on your Xbox One controller to bring up the guide, then select the gear symbol to be taken to the settings screen. From here, select “Network,” then “Network settings,” and finally “Set up wireless network.” Choose the network you wish to use and enter the password, and you’ll be back online.
We’ve noticed this problem tends to occur when you haven’t played your Xbox One X for a few weeks. In our experience, it isn’t caused by the Wi-Fi network, as our PlayStation 4 and Switch both reconnected without issue after extended downtime.
Should your console disconnect from Xbox Live intermittently, the problem could be related to your modem or router. Try changing from the 2.4GHz channel to the 5GHz channel, or vice-versa, and you could experience fewer issues.
The Xbox One X handles file management for its 4K “enhanced” games for you, which makes things easier, but may also force you to spend a lot more time and bandwidth downloading them. On the One X, Xbox One “Enhanced” games automatically download the enhanced version of the game, which may be double the size of the standard version. There is no way to download the standard game, even if you aren’t using a 4K TV — the games will not play on the console without the update. If you own an older Xbox One and plan to transfer your games over to the Xbox One X, this is another step between you and your games.
Solutions:
Like the Xbox One S before it, the Xbox One X doesn’t have a Kinect port built into it. This means that without the use of an adapter, you will be unable to use the sensor for supported games or the Xbox One’s user interface. Unfortunately, both the Kinect sensor andthe adapter have been discontinued, so you won’t be able to purchase them from Microsoft directly.
Possible solutions:
Occasionally, your Xbox One X will refuse to turn on when you hit the center button on your controller. Even after unplugging the console from the outlet and swapping out your controller’s batteries, the system simply won’t power up. It’s a scary issue to encounter, but the solution is much simpler than you expect.
Solution:
