The Deuce returns for season 2 this fall

Summer is supposed to be all about sunshine and no-strings-attached fun, but HBO apparently wants to make it about murder and the twisted psyche of women trapped in a cycle of abuse

Another Game of Thrones star has signaled the end of her work on the epic HBO series, and it looks like she's in for something of a bloody send-off.

By Keisha Hatchett,

You won't have to wait much longer new episodes of The Deuce. Season 2 heads to HBO on Sunday, Sept. 9 at 9/8c. HBO tweeted out the big news Monday and shared a new pic of the upcoming season, setting the stage for what's to come. "It's 1978. Punk, disco and porn. The City never sleeps," the caption reads.

When The Deuce returns, a revolution has begun as porn hits the mainstream with the release of the explicit film Deep Throat. Things are also looking up for Eileen (Maggie Gyllenhaal) who has moved up in the ranks of the porn industry after being hired as Harvey's assistant and even getting to direct a few scenes. Unfortunately, she's also witnessed her brother Patrick undergoing shock therapy and her friend Abby bring murdered by a client, so you win some, you lose some.

Meanwhile, Frankie (James Franco) and Bobby were last seen enjoying the VIP room, and Vincent (Franco) and Abby basked in their accomplishments, though it looks like they have totally different hopes for the future. And while the world may have indeed changed to be slightly more receptive to their industry, there's no telling what the fallout will be for their booming but controversial business.

Franco, who does not appear in the first image of Season 2, is set to reprise his role as both Frankie and Vincent despite five women accusing him of sexual harassment in a Los Angeles Times story back in January. The Deuce co-creator and executive producer David Simon says the show is sticking with Franco because there have been no complaints about his behavior while filming the HBO series.

"I've checked with all my fellow producers and other personnel. We have no complainant or complaint or any awareness of any incident of concern involving Mr. Franco. Nor has HBO been approached with any complaint. In our experience, he was entirely professional as an actor, director, and producer," he previously told Variety. Franco has also denied the allegations.

The Deuce returns for Season 2 Sunday, Sept. 9 at 9/8c on HBO.

