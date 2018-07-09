Ethics review sought as ex-coaches at Ohio St. defend Jordan - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ethics review sought as ex-coaches at Ohio St. defend Jordan

By KANTELE FRANKO and KEVIN FREKING
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A watchdog group and a former special counsel to President Barack Obama are seeking an ethics review of Rep. Jim Jordan even as former colleagues back his statements that he didn't know about sexual abuse of wrestlers while coaching at Ohio State University.

Some ex-wrestlers say they were groped by team doctor Richard Strauss and that Jordan knew about the alleged abuse when he was an assistant coach.

The group Democracy 21 and former White House ethics lawyer Norman Eisen want to know whether the Ohio Republican made false statements about that. The request to the Office of Congressional Ethics says questions of dishonesty can bring discredit to the House in violation of House rules.

Jordan is a founder of the conservative Freedom Caucus and potential contender for House speaker.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Weinstein pleads not guilty, released on bail

    Weinstein pleads not guilty, released on bail

    Sunday, July 8 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-07-09 02:43:29 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-07-09 18:28:22 GMT
    Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and criminal sex act charges. (Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig)Harvey Weinstein arrives to court in New York, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Weinstein pleaded not guilty Tuesday to rape and criminal sex act charges. (Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

    The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison upon conviction.

    More >>

    The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison upon conviction.

    More >>

  • GOP Senate candidate joins Gov. Walker in conga line

    GOP Senate candidate joins Gov. Walker in conga line

    Monday, July 9 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-07-09 14:23:49 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 2:25 PM EDT2018-07-09 18:25:01 GMT
    (Leah for Senate campaign via AP). In this Saturday, July 7, 2018, photo provided by the Leah for Senate campaign, Wisconsin state Sen. Leah Vukmir, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, gives a thumbs up while taking part in a conga line with Gov. Scott Wa...(Leah for Senate campaign via AP). In this Saturday, July 7, 2018, photo provided by the Leah for Senate campaign, Wisconsin state Sen. Leah Vukmir, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, gives a thumbs up while taking part in a conga line with Gov. Scott Wa...
    Gov. Scott Walker hasn't officially endorsed anyone in the Republican U.S. Senate primary, but there are numerous signals that his preferred candidate is state Sen. Leah Vukmir.More >>
    Gov. Scott Walker hasn't officially endorsed anyone in the Republican U.S. Senate primary, but there are numerous signals that his preferred candidate is state Sen. Leah Vukmir.More >>

  • ACLU says US will miss deadline to reunite migrant families

    ACLU says US will miss deadline to reunite migrant families

    Monday, July 9 2018 1:21 AM EDT2018-07-09 05:21:20 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 2:24 PM EDT2018-07-09 18:24:54 GMT
    In this June 20, 2018, file photo, activists march past the White House to protest the Trump administration's approach to illegal border crossings and separation of children from immigrant parents in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file)In this June 20, 2018, file photo, activists march past the White House to protest the Trump administration's approach to illegal border crossings and separation of children from immigrant parents in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file)

    Children were increasingly separated from their parents after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in May that a zero-tolerance policy on illegally entering the country was in full effect.

    More >>

    Children were increasingly separated from their parents after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in May that a zero-tolerance policy on illegally entering the country was in full effect.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly