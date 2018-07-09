FIRST ALERT: Areas primarily west of I-65 will see the best chance for a passing shower or storm

Today we will see showers and a few storms speckled about on First Alert Doppler, especially west of I-65 and a little east of I-65 to the south of I-20.



East Alabama will experience slightly lower dew points this afternoon which will mean a little more comfort to the air than compared to areas to the west.



50% coverage of rain and storms this afternoon and then fading away to a few clouds and patchy fog tonight.



Temperatures rise in the upper 80s.



Scattered showers and storms form once again on Tuesday afternoon and west of I-65.



Drier air associated with the circulation of soon to be Hurricane Chris will keep humidity levels down again across the far eastern portion of Alabama.



Tropical Storm Chris has winds of 60 mph and is nearly stationary off the Carolina coastline is forecast to become a hurricane and track northeast with time and away from the U.S.



Once that happens, muggy air takes over area wide.



Scattered showers and storms will be possible on a daily basis this week.



On Wednesday afternoon, all of central Alabama has a chance for a passing shower or storm and mainly south of I-20 on Thursday.



Daytime highs will moderate starting tomorrow to the lower 90s and it will feel hotter than the actual air temperature by several degrees.



We also continue to monitor the remnants of Beryl that will track towards the Bahamas later this week and has a 40% chance of regaining some strength.



No impacts for Alabama expected at this time.

