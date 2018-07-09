Couple killed, father critically injured in motorcycle crash

The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison upon conviction.More >>
The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison upon conviction.More >>
Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020.More >>
Starbucks says it will stop offering plastic straws in its stores globally by 2020.More >>
Children were increasingly separated from their parents after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in May that a zero-tolerance policy on illegally entering the country was in full effect.More >>
Children were increasingly separated from their parents after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in May that a zero-tolerance policy on illegally entering the country was in full effect.More >>
Despite its heroes' diminutive size, "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opened with typical Marvel might at the box office, with an estimated $76 million in ticket sales.More >>
Despite its heroes' diminutive size, "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opened with typical Marvel might at the box office, with an estimated $76 million in ticket sales.More >>