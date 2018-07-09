Alabama LB dismissed from football team

VanDarius Cowan, a freshman linebacker at the University of Alabama, has been dismissed from the Crimson Tide.
Coach Nick Saban released the following comment on the dismissal:
“VanDarius has been dismissed from the team and is no longer a part of our football program due to a violation of team rules. Each of us has a responsibility to represent The University of Alabama in a first-class way, and failure to meet those standards can’t be tolerated. We wish VanDarius the very best in the future.”
Cowens was a member of the 2017 recruiting class. He was originally from Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
Will continue to update this story with more details as soon as we can.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.