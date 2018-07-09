Alabama LB dismissed from football team

VanDarius Cowan, a freshman linebacker at the University of Alabama, has been dismissed from the Crimson Tide.

Coach Nick Saban released the following comment on the dismissal:

“VanDarius has been dismissed from the team and is no longer a part of our football program due to a violation of team rules. Each of us has a responsibility to represent The University of Alabama in a first-class way, and failure to meet those standards can’t be tolerated. We wish VanDarius the very best in the future.”

Cowens was a member of the 2017 recruiting class. He was originally from Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

