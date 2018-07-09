Orange Is the New Black trailer reveals major drama ahead in season 6

Another Game of Thrones star has signaled the end of her work on the epic HBO series, and it looks like she's in for something of a bloody send-off.

Brace yourself, the ladies of Litchfield are headed to a scary, new maximum security home when Orange is the New Black returns for Season 6

Brace yourself, the ladies of Litchfield are headed to a scary, new maximum security home when Orange is the New Black returns for Season 6, and we now have our first look at the women in action! The first official trailer teases major drama ahead as the women try to navigate complicated new dynamics.

"This isn't home. This is not home," Suzanne says in the preview, pretty much summing up how everyone feels about the new prison.

After a riot destroyed their old digs, the ladies are headed to Litchfield Max which is anything but welcoming. The fates of Piper, Alex, Taystee, Cindy, Suzanne, Red, Nicky, Blanca, Freida and Gloria were left up in the air at the end of Season 5 as guards stormed the pool, but judging from the teaser, it looks like everyone made it out of the riot alive.

But just because they survived the riot, that doesn't mean they're out of danger. The new season finds the ladies separated inside Max and facing a war among the different prison factions. Plus, it looks like Flaca is still without her bestie Maritza! Hopefully, the new season will answer where she ultimately ended up.

Orange Is the New Black stars an ensemble cast that includes Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Danielle Brooks, Uzo Aduba, Natasha Lyonne, Kate Mulgrew, Taryn Manning and Yael Stone. It returns for Season 6 Friday, July 27 on Netflix.

Catch the ladies in action in the trailer above and in the exciting new photos below.



Orange Is the New Black returns for Season 6 Friday, July 27 on Netflix.

