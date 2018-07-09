Germany, China lobby against US trade tariffs - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Germany, China lobby against US trade tariffs

BERLIN (AP) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang are speaking out against trade tariffs imposed by Washington, saying open multilateral trade is to everyone's benefit.

Speaking in Berlin on Monday after the two countries signed deals worth 20 billion euros ($23.6 billion), Li told reporters the projects demonstrated how nations could work together.

He said "free trade plays a strong leading role for both sides and for the world economy."

The comments came after the U.S. imposed 25 percent tariffs on roughly $34 billion of Chinese products, and China announced higher duties on American imports.

Merkel called for countries to stick to World Trade Organization guidelines, saying that the world "really is a multilateral interdependent system that ... is a win-win situation when we stick to the rules."

