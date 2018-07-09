Alabama Splash Adventure: Fried Oreos - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Alabama Splash Adventure: Fried Oreos

Ingredients:

2 cups milk
Oil for frying 
1 egg beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla extract 
2 cups flour
1 tablespoon sugar
4 teaspoons melted butter
1 teaspoon baking soda
Powdered sugar for topping
Frying ring utensil 
Sifter 

Directions:
 
Mix dry ingredients first in bowl
Add wet ingredients in same bowl
Whisk all together
Add Oreo to batter mix
Fry Oreo in hot vegetable oil 
Fry till cookie batter turns golden brown on each side
 Pour chocolate syrup on plate
Place fried Oreo cookie on top of syrup
Sift powder sugar on top of cookie 

