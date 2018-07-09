Alabama Splash Adventure: Fried Oreos

Ingredients:

2 cups milk

Oil for frying

1 egg beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups flour

1 tablespoon sugar

4 teaspoons melted butter

1 teaspoon baking soda

Powdered sugar for topping

Frying ring utensil

Sifter

Directions:



Mix dry ingredients first in bowl

Add wet ingredients in same bowl

Whisk all together

Add Oreo to batter mix

Fry Oreo in hot vegetable oil

Fry till cookie batter turns golden brown on each side

Pour chocolate syrup on plate

Place fried Oreo cookie on top of syrup

Sift powder sugar on top of cookie

