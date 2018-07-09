Mickey: Drier weather, but HOT

If you live east of I-65 you should notice an improvement in the comfort levels this morning.

And while dew points will be higher to the west, I still think the morning low clouds will help out as temperatures rise in the morning. The forecast temperatures are actually very close to average for this time of the year, with highs near 91 and low near 72.

WHAT TO EXPECT THIS WEEK: We will be watching two tropical systems this week however only one may have indirect impacts on our area. Chris is located off the coast of the Carolina’s and expected to become a hurricane. The forecast track eventually takes this system northeast over the Atlantic. In the short term, the system may help channel more dry air in our direction. With respect to improvements in comfort levels, this would most benefit far eastern and northeast Alabama. Beryl has dissipated but may briefly become a tropical storm over the Caribbean. This system will move into a very unfavorable environment for development.

We will continue to mention a 50% chance of showers and storms in our forecast for Monday and Tuesday. This will continue to be the typical summer pop-ups, with rain most likely after lunchtime each day. West Alabama will be the most favorable area for development for the start of the week. Some storms may be strong, with gusty winds and frequent lightning. So keep an eye on the First Alert Weather App for alerts. We will see improvements in rain chances for areas further east by mid-week.

The weather story for the end of the week and weekend will be more seasonal pop-up storms and near average high and low temperatures. We will start off each day with morning low clouds giving way to sunshine and building heat. Scattered areas of rain will start to pop by midday and increase in the afternoon and evening hours.

