Lawson State Culinary's Buttermilk Fried Chicken with Sweet Chili Mango Glaze

Ingredients:

2 pounds chicken breast, cut into 1 inch strips

2 cups all purpose flour

2 tablespoons seasoned salt

2 tablespoons garlic powder

salt and pepper to taste

1 cup buttermilk

1 quart vegetable oil

Directions:

In a shallow plate or bowl, mix flour, seasoned salt, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Roll or shake the chicken pieces in the flour mixture and place on platter. Then dip each chicken in the buttermilk and roll again in the flour mixture.

Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large skillet to 375 degrees

Fry coated chicken pieces in hot oil for about 3-5 minutes on each side. Make sure chicken is fully cooked and crispy. Chicken is done when it is no longer pink inside and its juices run clear. Drain fried chicken on paper towels and keep warm in oven until ready to serve.

Sweet Chili Mango Glaze:

1/4 cup Mango small diced

1/2 cup Red wine vinegar

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 tsp chili flakes

1/2 tsp red bell pepper, small diced

Directions:

Place all ingredients in a medium sauce pan and bring to a simmer for 5 minutes and turn off heat and allow to cool for 5 minutes.

Serve warm on the side with fried chicken tenders.

