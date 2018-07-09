Lawson State Culinary's Buttermilk Fried Chicken with Sweet Chili Mango Glaze

Ingredients:
2 pounds chicken breast, cut into 1 inch strips
2 cups all purpose flour
2 tablespoons seasoned salt
2 tablespoons garlic powder
salt and pepper to taste
1 cup buttermilk
1 quart vegetable oil
Directions:
In a shallow plate or bowl, mix flour, seasoned salt, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Roll or shake the chicken pieces in the flour mixture and place on platter. Then dip each chicken in the buttermilk and roll again in the flour mixture.
Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large skillet to 375 degrees
Fry coated chicken pieces in hot oil for about 3-5 minutes on each side. Make sure chicken is fully cooked and crispy. Chicken is done when it is no longer pink inside and its juices run clear. Drain fried chicken on paper towels and keep warm in oven until ready to serve.
Sweet Chili Mango Glaze:
1/4 cup Mango small diced
1/2 cup Red wine vinegar
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 tsp chili flakes
1/2 tsp red bell pepper, small diced
Directions:
Place all ingredients in a medium sauce pan and bring to a simmer for 5 minutes and turn off heat and allow to cool for 5 minutes.
Serve warm on the side with fried chicken tenders.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.