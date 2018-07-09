Vintage Tom Petty Guitar used on Dylan tour going to auction - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Vintage Tom Petty Guitar used on Dylan tour going to auction

(Heritage Auctions via AP). This image released by Heritage Auctions shows a top hat and a 1965 Gibson SG electric guitar owned by Tom Petty. The items will be put up for auction on July 21.. (Heritage Auctions via AP). This image released by Heritage Auctions shows a top hat and a 1965 Gibson SG electric guitar owned by Tom Petty. The items will be put up for auction on July 21..

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A 1965 Gibson SG electric guitar owned by Tom Petty will be auctioned, along with one the late rocker's top hats.

Heritage Auctions announced Monday that the auction will occur on July 21. It says the guitar was played by Petty during his 1986 tour with Bob Dylan.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the guitar will benefit two Southern California charities, The Midnight Mission that helps the homeless and the Tazzy Animal Rescue Fund.

The guitar and top hat are being sold by Petty's friend, Norm Harris, who runs a rare guitar shop. Heritage says Harris sold the guitar to Petty. The rocker returned it to Harris years later after his friend gave him another rare instrument.

Petty died in October at 66.

