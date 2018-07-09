US says it will release, reunite 50 immigrant children

Trump departs Tuesday on a four-nation tour amid disputes over trade and military spending and speculation about whether he will rebuke or embrace Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this May 17, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Threatening to upend generations of global order, Trump...

What to expect in the Supreme Court confirmation battle: Every vote counting in a closely divided Senate, still simmering Democrats, lots of protests.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2017, file photo, the Capitol in Washington at sunrise. he coming battle over a Supreme Court nominee promises to be a bruising one. Republicans are eager for conservatives to gain a firm ma...

What to expect in the Supreme Court confirmation battle

Trump wants to keep his final decision under wraps until a 9 p.m. Monday announcement from the White House.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump points before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, N.J., Sunday, July 8, 2018, en route to Washington from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

SAN DIEGO (AP) - At least 50 immigrant children under age 5 will be released with their parents by Tuesday's court-ordered deadline for the Trump administration to reunify families forcibly separated at the border, a government attorney said Monday.

That's only about half of the 100 or so children covered by the court order.

At a court hearing, Justice Department lawyer Sarah Fabian acknowledged the Trump administration won't meet the deadline for all the youngsters.

She said the government was still working to do background checks and confirm the relationships between the adults and children in its custody.

More than 2,000 children in all were separated from their parents by U.S. immigration authorities at the border this spring before President Donald Trump reversed course on June 20 amid an international outcry and said families should remain together.

Late last month, U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw set deadlines of Tuesday to reunite children under 5 with their parents and July 26 for older children. On Monday, the Justice Department updated the judge on its progress.

Before the court hearing, American Civil Liberties Union attorney Lee Gelernt said that a judge can impose sanctions, usually fines, for failure to meet a deadline but that the organization is not pressing for that at this time.

He said the ACLU instead wanted a detailed explanation of when all families will be reunited.

"At this point what we need is very specific, concrete steps," he said.

Gelernt said the youngsters "have already suffered so much because of this policy, and every extra day apart just adds to that pain."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.