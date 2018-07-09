ACLU says US will miss deadline to reunite migrant families

Trump departs Tuesday on a four-nation tour amid disputes over trade and military spending and speculation about whether he will rebuke or embrace Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this May 17, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Threatening to upend generations of global order, Trump...

What to expect in the Supreme Court confirmation battle: Every vote counting in a closely divided Senate, still simmering Democrats, lots of protests.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2017, file photo, the Capitol in Washington at sunrise. he coming battle over a Supreme Court nominee promises to be a bruising one. Republicans are eager for conservatives to gain a firm ma...

Trump wants to keep his final decision under wraps until a 9 p.m. Monday announcement from the White House.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump points before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, N.J., Sunday, July 8, 2018, en route to Washington from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

In this June 20, 2018, file photo, activists march past the White House to protest the Trump administration's approach to illegal border crossings and separation of children from immigrant parents in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file)

By ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The American Civil Liberties Union said it appears the Trump administration will miss Tuesday's court-ordered deadline to reunite scores of young migrant children with their parents.

The ACLU said late Sunday that the administration provided it with a list of 102 children under 5 and that it "appears likely that less than half will be reunited" by the deadline.

The Justice Department asked U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw for more time last week, but the judge on Friday did not grant a blanket extension, saying only that he would consider certain exceptions.

He told the two sides to discuss possible exceptions and report back to him on Monday.

More than 2,000 children in all were forcibly separated from their parents at the Mexican border this spring under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy on illegally entering the country. While parents were prosecuted, children were placed in the custody of the Health and Human Services Department.

President Donald Trump reversed course on June 20 amid an international outcry and said families should remain together.

On June 26, Sabraw set deadlines of Tuesday to reunite children under 5 with their families and July 26 for older children. Sabraw, who was appointed by Republican President George W. Bush, wrote that the "situation has reached a crisis level" and that the "chaotic circumstances" were of the government's own making.

ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt said Monday that a judge can impose sanctions, usually fines, for failure to meet the deadline but that the organization is not pressing for that at this time. He said the ACLU instead wants a detailed explanation of when all families will be reunited.

"At this point what we need is very specific, concrete steps," he said.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Thursday there were "under 3,000" children separated from their parents. Previously, he said 2,047.

"It's extremely disappointing that the Trump administration looks like it will fail to reunite even half the children under 5 with their parent," Gelernt said. "These kids have already suffered so much because of this policy, and every extra day apart just adds to that pain."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.