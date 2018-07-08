Man arrested after driving into protesters in Pittsburgh - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man arrested after driving into protesters in Pittsburgh

Local media captured the moment the car hit the crowd before they started banging on the vehicle. (Source: WTAE/CNN) Local media captured the moment the car hit the crowd before they started banging on the vehicle. (Source: WTAE/CNN)

PITTSBURGH, PA (WTAE/CNN) - Five people were injured after a man drove his car into a crowd of protesters in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

They were protesting the police killing of 17-year-old Antwon Rose.

Local media captured the moment the car hit the crowd before they started banging on the vehicle.

The driver was arrested on the spot, but he hasn't been identified yet.

One victim was later taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Rose was shot last month while fleeing from officers who stopped a car he was riding in.

He was unarmed at the time.

The vehicle was suspected in an earlier shooting and officer Michael Rosfeld is now facing criminal homicide charges.

A group of people protesting Rose's death in nearby Homestead, PA, were struck by a car just last month. Bell Acres Borough Councilman Greg Wagner is suspected in that incident.

Copyright 2018 WTAE via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • In Senate, McConnell doing his part to remake judiciary

    In Senate, McConnell doing his part to remake judiciary

    Saturday, July 7 2018 9:02 AM EDT2018-07-07 13:02:34 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 12:08 AM EDT2018-07-09 04:08:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this May 15, 2018, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., pauses as he speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington. With McConnell leading the way, President Donald Trump has been...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this May 15, 2018, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., pauses as he speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington. With McConnell leading the way, President Donald Trump has been...

    With McConnell leading the way, Trump wants to put his imprint on the federal judiciary for generations to come.

    More >>

    With McConnell leading the way, Trump wants to put his imprint on the federal judiciary for generations to come.

    More >>

  • Police open murder probe as 1 of 2 nerve agent victims dies

    Police open murder probe as 1 of 2 nerve agent victims dies

    Sunday, July 8 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-07-08 11:07:11 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 12:08 AM EDT2018-07-09 04:08:15 GMT
    Dawn Sturgess, a British woman who was exposed to a Soviet-era nerve agent last week, has died. (Source: Facebook/CNN)Dawn Sturgess, a British woman who was exposed to a Soviet-era nerve agent last week, has died. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

    Britain's home secretary is visiting Amesbury and Salisbury in southwestern England to reassure residents that the risk to the public remains very low despite the poisoning eight days ago of two people exposed to a...

    More >>

    Britain's home secretary is visiting Amesbury and Salisbury in southwestern England to reassure residents that the risk to the public remains very low despite the poisoning eight days ago of two people exposed to a deadly nerve agent.

    More >>

  • 4 rescued from Thai cave in risky operation; 9 remain inside

    4 rescued from Thai cave in risky operation; 9 remain inside

    Saturday, July 7 2018 9:40 PM EDT2018-07-08 01:40:43 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 12:08 AM EDT2018-07-09 04:08:10 GMT
    (Royal Thai Navy via AP). In this undated photo released by Royal Thai Navy on Saturday, July 7, 2018, Thai rescue team members walk inside a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, no...(Royal Thai Navy via AP). In this undated photo released by Royal Thai Navy on Saturday, July 7, 2018, Thai rescue team members walk inside a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, no...

    Two divers will accompany each boy as they are gradually extracted. It is expected to take at least 11 hours for the first person to be rescued.

    More >>

    Two divers will accompany each boy as they are gradually extracted. It is expected to take at least 11 hours for the first person to be rescued.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly