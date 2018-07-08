Puig leaves Dodgers game with oblique strain - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Puig leaves Dodgers game with oblique strain

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, right, celebrates as he hits a three-run home run while Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado watches during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, right, celebrates as he hits a three-run home run while Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado watches during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif.
By BY JILL PAINTER LOPEZ
Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Yasiel Puig left Sunday's Los Angeles Dodgers game against the Angels with a right oblique strain, according to the Dodgers.

Puig grabbed his right side after taking a swing during an at-bat in the fifth inning and grimaced in pain. He hunched over and was checked by a trainer before leaving the game.

Joc Pederson finished the at-bat and struck out.

Puig hit a three-run homer - his 11th home run of the season - in the second inning. He was 1-for-2 with 3 RBIs.

