New ignition interlock law now in effect for Alabama drunk drivers

A new law is now in effect here in Alabama to dramatically cut the number of DUIs for repeat offenders.

Republican State Senator Jim McClendon sponsored the new law which says if you get a DUI, you will have to install an ignition interlock device after your first offense, if you want to drive again.

The device will test the driver's breath.

"The car will not start if alcohol is detected. We've got clear cut evidence from other states that on the first offense is when it becomes effective in reducing recidivism, reducing repeat offenders," said Senator McClendon.

He said the new law closes the loopholes of the previous law.

Now, there are no longer methods offenders can take to avoid installing an interlock device.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.