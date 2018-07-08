Work Week Forecast: Is the wet weather letting up?

Some of you enjoy favorable changes in this week's forecasts - and others will not.

Tropical Storm Chris in the Atlantic Ocean near the Carolinas will cause eastern Alabama to experience more dry weather this week than recently. Western Alabama, however, will continue to have wet weather.

Muggy weather will improve, but the average temperatures across the state this week will be around 90 degrees daily. Rain percentages Monday and Tuesday are 50 percent, with afternoon storms possible. The chance of wet weather decreases for the remainder of the week, but PM showers are still possible.

In the Tropics, Beryl has weakened, losing its Tropical Storm status. Chris is currently sitting in the Atlantic Ocean but will likely head northeast around Tuesday, remaining in the Atlantic.

