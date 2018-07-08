Teenager fighting for life after being shot in Tarrant - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Teenager fighting for life after being shot in Tarrant

A 16-year-old is in critical condition at UAB Hospital after being shot in Tarrant.

The teenage boy was shot in the chest after being involved in an argument at a different location than the shooting.

The shooting was in the area of Overton Avenue and Alabama Street.

This story is developing.

