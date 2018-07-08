Teenager fighting for life after being shot in Tarrant

The teenage boy was shot in the chest after being involved in an argument at a different location than the shooting.More >>
The fire is limited to the fellowship hall, which is separate from the sanctuary. Spring Garden FD say the church was holding a fish fry in the building, but the cause of the fire has not been confirmed.More >>
Normally we don’t catch many breaks when it comes to the humidity in July. However, we are seeing a slight drop in muggy levels for parts of our area this evening, mainly our eastern counties.More >>
Buchanan was driving a 2008 Jeep Wrangle with tag number 9209AY7.More >>
Authorities say an altercation ensured between the property owner and two men. Both men were shot by the property owner and determined deceased when authorities arrived.More >>
