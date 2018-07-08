16-year-old Tarrant shooting victim in critical condition, suspect arrested

A 16-year-old is in critical condition at UAB Hospital after being shot in Tarrant.

A suspect was taken into custody Sunday night. The arrest was made at the Budget Motel on Bankhead Highway. Charges are expected to be filed Monday morning.

The teenage boy was shot in the chest after being involved in an argument at a different location than the shooting.

The shooting was in the area of Overton Avenue and Alabama Street.

This story is developing.

