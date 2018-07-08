16-year-old Tarrant shooting victim identified

The Jefferson Coroner has released the identity of a 16-year-old who died after being shot in the chest in Tarrant.

Nathanial Holder was shot after being involved in an argument at a different location than the shooting.

The incident happened in the area of Overton Avenue and Alabama Street.

A suspect was taken into custody Sunday night. That arrest was made at the Budget Motel on Bankhead Highway.

We're told capital murder charges will likely be filed Tuesday morning.

