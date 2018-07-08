16-year-old Tarrant shooting victim dies; Suspect to face capital murder charge

The 16-year-old who was in critical condition at UAB Hospital after being shot in Tarrant on Sunday has died.

The teenage boy was shot in the chest after being involved in an argument at a different location than the shooting.

The incident happened in the area of Overton Avenue and Alabama Street.

A suspect was taken into custody Sunday night. That arrest was made at the Budget Motel on Bankhead Highway.

We're told capital murder charges will likely be filed Tuesday morning.?

