Wes: Storms, showers most likely over West Alabama

Normally we don’t catch many breaks when it comes to the humidity in July. However, we are seeing a slight d rop in muggy levels for parts of our area this evening, mainly our eastern counties. You may have noticed the easterly breeze today and this is pulling in lower dew points east of I-65. A front has stalled across the area, with the most of the storms stretching from Chilton County northwest into West Alabama. The general motion of the wet weather is northwest. The chance for a pop-up shower or storm will continue however chances will be more limited for areas east of I-65.

WHAT TO EXPECT THIS WEEK: We will be watching two tropical systems this week however only one may have indirect impacts on our area. Tropical Storm Chris is located off the coast of the Carolina’s and expected to become a hurricane. The forecast track eventually takes this system northeast over the Atlantic. In the short term, the system may help channel more dry air in our direction. With respect to improvements in comfort levels, this would most benefit far eastern and northeast Alabama. Beryl has dissipated but may briefly become a tropical storm over the Caribbean. This system will move into a very unfavorable environment for development.

We will continue to mention a 50 percent chance of showers and storms in our forecast for Monday and Tuesday. This will continue to be the typical summer pop-ups, with rain most likely after lunchtime each day. West Alabama will be the most favorable area for development for the start of the week. Some storms may be strong, with gusty winds and frequent lightning. So keep an eye on the First Alert Weather App for alerts. We will see improvements in rain chances for areas further east by mid-week.

The weather story for the end of the week and weekend will be more seasonal pop-up storms and near average high and low temperatures. We will start off each day with morning low clouds giving way to sunshine and building heat. Scattered areas of rain will start to pop by midday and increase in the afternoon and evening hours. I’ll have the updated extended forecast and the new forecast radar data at 9 and 10 p.m. Join us on WBRC!

