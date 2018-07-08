Mick Jagger speaks to support Poland's judges at Warsaw gig

WARSAW, Poland (AP) - Mick Jagger made a reference to Poland's controversial judicial system overhaul during a Rolling Stones concert Sunday, according to news portals in Poland.
Gazeta.pl said Jagger spoke in Polish to fans at the concert in Warsaw's National Stadium, saying: "I am too old to be a judge but not too old to sing." One of the judicial changes is setting a maximum age of 65 for judges, forcing many of them to retire.
Polish democracy icon Lech Walesa sent a letter to the rock group Saturday asking it to make a gesture of support for Poland's judges and the rule of law. Many European institutions say Poland's rule of law is threatened by the overhaul implemented by the right-wing government.
According to Onet.pl, Jagger also said Poles should see how much they have achieved since the band's 1967 Warsaw concert, under communist times. Poland is now a democratic European Union member.
