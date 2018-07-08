Search underway for missing Chilton Co. teen - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Search underway for missing Chilton Co. teen

Chilton County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen.

Jeffrey Buchanan Jr. left his home in Clanton just after 9 a.m. Saturday.

Buchanan was driving a 2008 Jeep Wrangle with tag number 9209AY7.

If you have any information, please call the Chilton County Sheriff's Office at 205-755-4698.

