Family: Missing Chilton Co. teen found safe in California

Jeffrey's mother posted on Facebook that he was found on Wednesday in California.

ORIGINAL: Chilton County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen.

Jeffrey Buchanan Jr. left his home in Clanton just after 9 a.m. Saturday.

Buchanan was driving a 2008 Jeep Wrangle with tag number 9209AY7.

Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon says the family told him Buchanan is believed to be suicidal.

If you have any information, please call the Chilton County Sheriff's Office at 205-755-4698.

