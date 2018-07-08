UPDATE: Burglary suspects shot and killed in Chilton Co. identified

The Chilton County coroner has released the names of two burglary suspects who were shot and killed by a homeowner.

The men have been identified as Darryl Lee Price, 54, and William Arlond Price, 56. The men are brothers.

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of home burglary and a suspicious vehicle on County Road 203. While responding, a second call came in from a property owner saying two men were on the property and attempting to remove a vehicle believed to contain items taken during the burglary.

Authorities say an altercation ensured between the property owner and two men. Both men were shot by the property owner and were dead when deputies ariived.

An initial investigation indicates a burglary had taken place at the home and the suspicious vehicle reported is connected to the burglary. Investigators also believe additional suspects and an additional vehicle were involved.

