2 burglary suspects killed by Chilton Co. property owner

Chilton County deputies are investigating a burglary and homicide.

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of residential burglary and a suspicious vehicle on County Road 203. While responding, a second call came in from a property owner saying two males were on the property and attempting to remove a vehicle believed to contain items taken during the burglary.

Authorities say an altercation ensured between the property owner and two men. Both men were shot by the property owner and determined deceased when authorities arrived.

An initial investigation indicates a burglary had taken place at the residence and the suspicious vehicle reported is connected to the burglary. Investigators also believe additional suspects and an additional vehicle were involved.

