Homicide investigation in Birmingham after man shot in the head

Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot Thursday night in Birmingham.

Officers with the Birmingham Police Department were called to investigate an assault in the 100 block of Oporto-Madrid Boulevard South around 10:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Sadly, he died Saturday afternoon, July 7.

The victim is identified as 63-year-old Spencer Burch of Birmingham. He was driving a white van at the time of the shooting.

If you have any information that could help detectives solve their investigation, please call the Birmingham PD at 205-254-1764 or Crimestoppers at 205-254-7777.

