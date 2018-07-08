16-year-old shot dead in drive-by early Sunday morning

A 16-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning in Birmingham, police say.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the death of 16-year-old Arrielle Lashawn Parker-Jefferies.

Authorities were called to the 200 block of Westwood Drive just after midnight early Sunday morning to investigate shots fired. When they arrived at that scene, they found no sign of a shooting.

Officers later received word a female was taken by car to Children's Hospital in Birmingham. That's where Parker-Jefferies was taken from that scene. She was suffering a gunshot wound.

Unfortunately, Parker-Jefferies died soon after police arrived at the hospital.

Police then learned details about what happened. Officers were told the victim was in a vehicle in the 200 block of Westwood Drive when a dark-colored vehicle allegedly passed and began firing shots into the vehicle, hitting Parker-Jefferies.

Few details are currently known about what happened, according to police. If you have any information that can help their investigation, you're asked to call the Birmingham PD at 205-254-1764 or Crimestoppers at 205-254-7777.

