Maisie Williams teases bloody end to her Game of Thrones tenure

Another Game of Thrones star has signaled the end of her work on the epic HBO series, and it looks like she's in for something of a bloody send-off.

Maisie Williams alerted fans on Instagram that she'd wrapped her portion of production on GoT's eighth and final season, sharing a picture of her fake blood-stained tennis shoes with the caption, "goodbye belfast. goodbye arya. goodbye game of thrones. what a joy i've had. here's to the adventures to come."

It's not clear whether the image and her words hold any significance for the future of Arya Stark considering they are not her normal footwear, but the hashtags #lastwomanstanding #barely have the internet in a tizzy. The one thing that fans can count on considering how gung ho she's been about getting through that list of hers, is that we might get to see a girl cross a few more names off before it's all said and done (little fingers crossed for Cersei being next, anyone?).

Williams is just the latest GoT star to publicly signal a sign-off from the series, as Emilia Clarke also recently bid a flowery adieu to her stint as the Mother of Dragons (a.k.a. Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons).

Game of Thrones' eighth season is expected to hit HBO in 2019.

