Maisie Williams teases bloody end to her Game of Thrones tenure - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Maisie Williams teases bloody end to her Game of Thrones tenure

© PRNewsFoto / Mackevision Medien Design © PRNewsFoto / Mackevision Medien Design


By Amanda Bell,

Another Game of Thrones star has signaled the end of her work on the epic HBO series, and it looks like she's in for something of a bloody send-off.

Maisie Williams alerted fans on Instagram that she'd wrapped her portion of production on GoT's eighth and final season, sharing a picture of her fake blood-stained tennis shoes with the caption, "goodbye belfast. goodbye arya. goodbye game of thrones. what a joy i've had. here's to the adventures to come."

It's not clear whether the image and her words hold any significance for the future of Arya Stark considering they are not her normal footwear, but the hashtags #lastwomanstanding #barely have the internet in a tizzy. The one thing that fans can count on considering how gung ho she's been about getting through that list of hers, is that we might get to see a girl cross a few more names off before it's all said and done (little fingers crossed for Cersei being next, anyone?).

Williams is just the latest GoT star to publicly signal a sign-off from the series, as Emilia Clarke also recently bid a flowery adieu to her stint as the Mother of Dragons (a.k.a. Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons).

Game of Thrones' eighth season is expected to hit HBO in 2019.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams

View the original article on TVGuide.com

*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.
Powered by Frankly