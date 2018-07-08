'Ant-Man and the Wasp' buzzes to $76 million debut - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

'Ant-Man and the Wasp' buzzes to $76 million debut

(Disney/Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows Paul Rudd in a scene from "Ant-Man and the Wasp." (Disney/Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows Paul Rudd in a scene from "Ant-Man and the Wasp."
NEW YORK (AP) - Despite its heroes' diminutive size, "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opened with typical Marvel might at the box office, with an estimated $76 million in ticket sales.

According to studio estimates Sunday, the "Ant-Man" sequel easily surpassed the $57 million debut of the 2015 original in North America. The 20th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Ant-Man and the Wasp" comes on the heels of two mammoth Marvel successes this year: "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Infinity War."

The two films that trailed "Ant-Man" at the weekend box office hit milestones. Disney's "Incredibles 2" passed "Finding Dory" to become Pixar's top-grossing film domestically, not accounting for inflation. It earned $29 million in its fourth weekend.

With $28.6 million in its third weekend, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" crossed $1 billion worldwide.

