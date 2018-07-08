Bankhead Tunnel closing temporarily for makeover

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - A tunnel that goes under the Mobile River is getting a makeover.

Alabama's state transportation agency says the Bankhead Tunnel in downtown Mobile will be closed for several hours nightly beginning Monday and ending Thursday.

The tunnel connects Mobile's busy Government Street to the eastern bank of the river. The state plans to give the tunnel portals a new paint job with a color scheme it describes as "vibrant."

The tunnel entrances are currently off-white.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.