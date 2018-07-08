FIRST ALERT: Storms likely Sunday afternoon

Our typical summer weather pattern will continue with afternoon showers still prevalent through the remainder of the weekend and into next week.

There will be an area of high pressure sinking slowly southwest on the eastern side of the southern Appalachians with a weak warm front nosing north from the Gulf Coast. This all leads to numerous showers and thunderstorms when coupled with the sea breeze in the afternoon from the Florida panhandle which will only serve to enhance the moisture across the region.

By Monday, there will still be plenty of moisture in place which will lead to continued higher-than-normal rain chances. Tuesday does show some signs of slightly drier air circulating around a ridge of high pressure which could lower rain chances, at least in east Alabama. Higher rain chances will remain in the west.

For the mid-to-end-of-the-week period, northerly winds become more pronounced leading to drier air especially in northwest Alabama which will lower rain chances although rain remains likely along and south of the I-20 corridor.

Overall, the atmosphere remains warm and muggy overnight with high humidity values making it feel even warmer each afternoon.

In the tropics, Beryl, the first hurricane of the season has been downgraded to a tropical storm as it continues moving west toward Haiti and The Dominican Republic and will likely weaken into a tropical depression by Monday while Tropical Depression 3 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Chris as it meanders off the North Carolina coast. Neither system, however, is expected to have a major impact on the southeast at this time.

