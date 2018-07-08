FIRST ALERT: Hot & humid, storms likely Sunday afternoon

Another active summer day is in progress with more afternoon showers and thunderstorms popping up with more rain generally confined to areas in west Alabama. Afternoon temperatures will generally range from 85 to 90 degrees.

Winds will be more easterly through the afternoon and as high pressure builds in from the mid-Atlantic somewhat drier air will return, at least to the east and particularly northeast Alabama. The impact of the drier air will be more noticeable Monday as reflected by lower rain chances especially in northeast Alabama but to the west, plenty of moisture remains in place which may serve as the focusing area for more showers and thunderstorms.

The moisture axis may pivot into a more north-south orientation by Tuesday while the drier air remains in place in east Alabama. Heading into the second half of the work-week winds will shift into a more northerly direction as it circulates around the wedge of high pressure sliding down the Appalachians. This could have the net effect of allowing some drier air to filter into northwest Alabama with higher rain chances to the south.

In the tropics, Beryl, the first hurricane of the season has been downgraded to a tropical storm as it continues moving west toward Haiti and The Dominican Republic and will likely weaken into a tropical depression by Monday while Tropical Depression 3 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Chris as it meanders off the North Carolina coast. Neither system, however, is expected to have a major impact on the southeast at this time.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.