Tropical Storm Chris strengthens along Carolina coast - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Tropical Storm Chris strengthens along Carolina coast

Further strengthening of the storm is likely, and Chris is expected to become a hurricane Monday. (Source: National Hurricane Center) Further strengthening of the storm is likely, and Chris is expected to become a hurricane Monday. (Source: National Hurricane Center)

  • Tropical Storm Chris strengthens along Carolina coastMore>>

  • Remnant of Tropical Storm Beryl dissipates after Dominica

    Remnant of Tropical Storm Beryl dissipates after Dominica

    Sunday, July 8 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-07-08 04:06:38 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 12:08 AM EDT2018-07-09 04:08:26 GMT
    As Tropical Storm Beryl approaches, Puerto Ricans are preparing by stocking up on food and supplies, leaving long lines at stores. (Source: Frances Colon/Twitter/CNN)As Tropical Storm Beryl approaches, Puerto Ricans are preparing by stocking up on food and supplies, leaving long lines at stores. (Source: Frances Colon/Twitter/CNN)

    Tropical Storm Beryl is predicted to pass south of Puerto Rico on Monday as a tropical depression, but forecasters warned the territory could see up to 30 mph winds and heavy rains that could cause flooding and mudslides.

    More >>

    Tropical Storm Beryl is predicted to pass south of Puerto Rico on Monday as a tropical depression, but forecasters warned the territory could see up to 30 mph winds and heavy rains that could cause flooding and mudslides.

    More >>

(RNN) – Tropical Storm Chris is expected to strengthen as it hovers off the coast of the Carolinas for the next few days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Chris is currently 195 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, NC, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

It is barely moving with no significant motion expected in the next day.

However, further strengthening of the storm is likely, and Chris is expected to become a hurricane Monday.

No coastal watches or warnings have been put into effect because of Chris, but those along the coast of North Carolina are encouraged to monitor the system.

Chris is the third tropical system of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.

Meanwhile, the remnants of tropical system Beryl are moving over the northeastern Caribbean sea, according to the NHC.

It is currently about 80 miles west-northwest of Dominica and 305 miles southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • National, world weatherWeather and disaster coverageMore>>

  • Remnant of Tropical Storm Beryl dissipates after Dominica

    Remnant of Tropical Storm Beryl dissipates after Dominica

    Sunday, July 8 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-07-08 04:06:38 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 12:08 AM EDT2018-07-09 04:08:26 GMT
    As Tropical Storm Beryl approaches, Puerto Ricans are preparing by stocking up on food and supplies, leaving long lines at stores. (Source: Frances Colon/Twitter/CNN)As Tropical Storm Beryl approaches, Puerto Ricans are preparing by stocking up on food and supplies, leaving long lines at stores. (Source: Frances Colon/Twitter/CNN)

    Tropical Storm Beryl is predicted to pass south of Puerto Rico on Monday as a tropical depression, but forecasters warned the territory could see up to 30 mph winds and heavy rains that could cause flooding and mudslides.

    More >>

    Tropical Storm Beryl is predicted to pass south of Puerto Rico on Monday as a tropical depression, but forecasters warned the territory could see up to 30 mph winds and heavy rains that could cause flooding and mudslides.

    More >>

  • Tropical Storm Chris strengthens along Carolina coast

    Tropical Storm Chris strengthens along Carolina coast

    Sunday, July 8 2018 5:39 AM EDT2018-07-08 09:39:08 GMT
    Sunday, July 8 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-07-09 03:09:29 GMT

    As it meanders off the Carolina coast, Tropical Storm Chris is expected to strengthen into a hurricane.

    More >>

    As it meanders off the Carolina coast, Tropical Storm Chris is expected to strengthen into a hurricane.

    More >>

  • Wildfires rage through California amid heat rage

    Wildfires rage through California amid heat rage

    Saturday, July 7 2018 3:12 AM EDT2018-07-07 07:12:57 GMT
    Sunday, July 8 2018 7:39 PM EDT2018-07-08 23:39:44 GMT
    (Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). Firefighters battle flames at the Alpine Oaks Estates mobile home park during a wildfire Friday, July 6, 2018, in Alpine, Calif. Dozens of fires are burning across the dry American West, fueled by...(Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). Firefighters battle flames at the Alpine Oaks Estates mobile home park during a wildfire Friday, July 6, 2018, in Alpine, Calif. Dozens of fires are burning across the dry American West, fueled by...
    Wildfires that have destroyed dozens of buildings and caused at least one death continue to ravage California as a heat wave sweeps the southern part of the state.More >>
    Wildfires that have destroyed dozens of buildings and caused at least one death continue to ravage California as a heat wave sweeps the southern part of the state.More >>
    •   

  • Cleanup begins after AlbertoHurricane season 2018More>>

  • Remnant of Tropical Storm Beryl dissipates after Dominica

    Remnant of Tropical Storm Beryl dissipates after Dominica

    Sunday, July 8 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-07-08 04:06:38 GMT
    Monday, July 9 2018 12:08 AM EDT2018-07-09 04:08:26 GMT
    As Tropical Storm Beryl approaches, Puerto Ricans are preparing by stocking up on food and supplies, leaving long lines at stores. (Source: Frances Colon/Twitter/CNN)As Tropical Storm Beryl approaches, Puerto Ricans are preparing by stocking up on food and supplies, leaving long lines at stores. (Source: Frances Colon/Twitter/CNN)

    Tropical Storm Beryl is predicted to pass south of Puerto Rico on Monday as a tropical depression, but forecasters warned the territory could see up to 30 mph winds and heavy rains that could cause flooding and mudslides.

    More >>

    Tropical Storm Beryl is predicted to pass south of Puerto Rico on Monday as a tropical depression, but forecasters warned the territory could see up to 30 mph winds and heavy rains that could cause flooding and mudslides.

    More >>

  • Tropical Storm Chris strengthens along Carolina coast

    Tropical Storm Chris strengthens along Carolina coast

    Sunday, July 8 2018 5:39 AM EDT2018-07-08 09:39:08 GMT
    Sunday, July 8 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-07-09 03:09:29 GMT

    As it meanders off the Carolina coast, Tropical Storm Chris is expected to strengthen into a hurricane.

    More >>

    As it meanders off the Carolina coast, Tropical Storm Chris is expected to strengthen into a hurricane.

    More >>

  • Beryl weakens to tropical storm en route to Caribbean

    Beryl weakens to tropical storm en route to Caribbean

    Saturday, July 7 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-07-07 04:06:59 GMT
    Saturday, July 7 2018 10:46 PM EDT2018-07-08 02:46:40 GMT
    "Tiny" Beryl became the first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season. (Source: CNN)"Tiny" Beryl became the first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season. (Source: CNN)

    Newly formed Hurricane Beryl is on a path that should carry it over the Lesser Antilles at the end of the weekend and into the eastern Caribbean, bringing a new threat to islands still rebuilding from last year's...

    More >>

    Newly formed Hurricane Beryl is on a path that should carry it over the Lesser Antilles at the end of the weekend and into the eastern Caribbean, bringing a new threat to islands still rebuilding from last year's storms.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly