Tropical Storm Chris strengthens along Carolina coast

Tropical Storm Beryl is predicted to pass south of Puerto Rico on Monday as a tropical depression, but forecasters warned the territory could see up to 30 mph winds and heavy rains that could cause flooding and mudslides.

As Tropical Storm Beryl approaches, Puerto Ricans are preparing by stocking up on food and supplies, leaving long lines at stores. (Source: Frances Colon/Twitter/CNN)

(RNN) – Tropical Storm Chris is expected to strengthen as it hovers off the coast of the Carolinas for the next few days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Chris is currently 195 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, NC, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

It is barely moving with no significant motion expected in the next day.

However, further strengthening of the storm is likely, and Chris is expected to become a hurricane Monday.

No coastal watches or warnings have been put into effect because of Chris, but those along the coast of North Carolina are encouraged to monitor the system.

Chris is the third tropical system of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.

Meanwhile, the remnants of tropical system Beryl are moving over the northeastern Caribbean sea, according to the NHC.

It is currently about 80 miles west-northwest of Dominica and 305 miles southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

