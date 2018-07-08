Tropical Storm Chris forms from depression off Carolina coast

Tropical Storm Beryl is predicted to pass south of Puerto Rico on Monday as a tropical depression, but forecasters warned the territory could see up to 30 mph winds and heavy rains that could cause flooding and mudslides.More >>
As it meanders off the Carolina coast, Tropical Storm Chris is expected to strengthen into a hurricane.More >>
Newly formed Hurricane Beryl is on a path that should carry it over the Lesser Antilles at the end of the weekend and into the eastern Caribbean, bringing a new threat to islands still rebuilding from last year's...More >>
Newly formed Hurricane Beryl is on a path that should carry it over the Lesser Antilles at the end of the weekend and into the eastern Caribbean, bringing a new threat to islands still rebuilding from last year's storms.More >>
In lower Puna, a bizarre new normal has set in.More >>
A tropical system may cause headaches in the Carolinas. Hurricane Beryl, however, is not expected to cause the U.S. problems.More >>
