Beagle dies after pit bull attack outside MI PetSmart

Police wrote a citation for the pit bull's owner because the dog got out of control.

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM/CNN) – Police in Michigan say a pit bull that seemed to have previous fighting injuries escaped its owner’s control outside a PetSmart and attacked a beagle that had to be put down because of its injuries.

After a pit bull received grooming Tuesday at a Saginaw Township, MI, PetSmart, the dog and its owner left the store.

At the same time, a beagle and its owner were entering the store.

The two dogs had a violent confrontation, according to police.

The pit bull’s owner tried to step in and call off their dog, but the animal bit its owner’s hand.

Following the attack, the beagle was rushed into PetSmart for treatment at the in-store veterinary clinic, but its injuries were too severe, police say, and the dog had to be put down.

Police wrote a citation for the pit bull’s owner for violating the township’s vicious dog ordinance because the dog got out of control.

A groomer at the store told investigators the pit bull appeared to have “old fighting injuries” around its face.

"Well, it does show there was a previous incident, but we don't have any factual information to show whether it was a wild animal that attacked the dog or was it another dog that attacked the pit bull,” Police Chief Donald Pussehl said.

The pit bull was released back into its owner’s care.

News of the attack has other pet owners worried.

"I think that's very scary, extremely scary because you don't expect that to happen randomly in a parking lot with your dog,” said pet owner Shelley Mayle. "I know dogs that are unpredictable though in certain situations, so, I think it's maybe just having a better handle on your dog and knowing what you can and can't do."

Pet owner Sandy Owehus says her children own pit bulls and that the dogs needs proper training.

"They all have pit bulls, and the biggest thing they can do is probably lick you to death,” Owehus said. "They have to know and understand how to keep it under control, how to train it and how to make it behave.”

PetSmart issued a statement about the attack, mourning the beagle’s death and saying the company’s thoughts are with the dog’s owners.

Following at least four dog deaths at its locations between December 2017 and March 2018, PetSmart faced allegations of animal mistreatment. The company said it was forming a task force to evaluate store procedures.

All four dogs died after being dropped off for routine grooming appointments. PetSmart said the deaths were “separate and unrelated.”

