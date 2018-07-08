First responders vacationing in FL save drowning toddler - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

First responders vacationing in FL save drowning toddler

A firefighter jumped in the hotel pool to save the 3-year-old, who was face down in the water. (Source: WESH/CNN) A firefighter jumped in the hotel pool to save the 3-year-old, who was face down in the water. (Source: WESH/CNN)

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (WESH/CNN) – A New York firefighter and her state trooper boyfriend saved a 3-year-old’s life by performing CPR after the little girl nearly drowned in a hotel swimming pool.

Firefighter Jessica Campeta and her boyfriend, State Trooper Matt Colwell, were vacationing Tuesday at a Daytona Beach, FL, hotel with the firefighter’s children.

Everyone was enjoying the hotel’s pool area when they suddenly heard shouting.

"Just heard a mother scream, ‘Oh, my god.’ Her daughter was face down in the pool,” Campeta said.

Campeta jumped in the pool and handed the unresponsive toddler to her boyfriend then got out and did what she does best: save lives.

"I immediately started compressions, mouth to mouth, just trying to clear her airway and get her going,” Campeta said.

Shortly after starting the CPR, Campeta heard the unconscious child come to, gasping for air.

"I was able to get some water out of her. She was starting to breathe. I could hear her making noises,” Campeta said.

Colwell called 911 while keeping an eye on Campeta’s children, so his girlfriend could focus on the rescue.

The 3-year-old is expected to make a full recovery, according to police.

"Thank God, it ended the way it needed to end,” Colwell said.

Police say the victim’s mother told them her family was getting ready to leave the pool area when she couldn’t find the 3-year-old. The victim can’t swim but somehow wound up in the deep end.

Campeta and Colwell say they think they were in the right place at the right time.

